Not Priyanka Chopra, But 'A New Actress' To Star Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

For Shah Rukh Khan's next film in the Don series - Don 3 - the makers have decided to rope in 'a new actress', reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The earlier two films Don and Don 2, featured Priyanka Chopra as the lead actress. Ramesh Bala also reported that Don 3 would be 'extensively shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi' and is expected 'to go on floors sometime in 2019'. Mr Bala also shared the first look poster of the film (featuring SRK) on Twitter and wrote, "Shah rukh Khan's Don 3 will be shot extensively in #Dubai and #Abudhabi. The movie is expected to go on the floors sometime in 2019. A new actress will play the leading lady role." Shah Rukh Khan's first film of the Don series released in 2006, was an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 super hit film of the same name. Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US working on a couple of projects in Hollywood.
Highlights
Here's what Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter:
. @iamsrk 's #Don3 will be shot extensively in #Dubai and #Abudhabi.. The movie is expected to go on the floors sometime in 2019..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 7, 2018
A New Actress will play the leading lady role.. pic.twitter.com/l2IPPjT45Z
There had been a lot of speculations surrounding Don 3, speaking of which Farhan Akhtar, Director of Don and Don 2, had told DNA, "I am surprised at how much the Don series matters to moviegoers. The interest level has not diminished."
Last year, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer of the Don series had dropped some hints about the idea of Don 3 taking a shape. He told news agency PTI that the team is working on it and an announcement will be made 'soon', "We are thinking about Don 3 and we are thinking very hard on it. We have found the right idea, it's being written now. We will make an official announcement soon."
Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film Zero. The Aanand L Rai-directed film also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will see SRK playing a dwarf.
(With inputs from PTI)