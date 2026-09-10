'Not A Gangster Song': Rapperiya Balam Says <i>Mirzapur</i> Film Makers Have 'Insulted' Maharana Pratap

Rajasthan-based musician and rapper Rapperiya Balam has strongly objected to the use of his song associated with Maharana Pratap in the upcoming Mirzapur film, calling its portrayal "extremely hurtful" and describing the use of the song as a "misuse" and an "insult" to the revered warrior.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rapperiya Balam said the song was created as a tribute to warriors and was never intended to be associated with a gangster or crime setting.

He maintained that the manner in which the song has been presented in the film has deeply hurt sentiments in Rajasthan and beyond.

The controversy erupted over the action-packed opening sequence of Mirzapur: The Movie, in which the song is reportedly used in a context that has drawn objections from sections of the Rajput community in Rajasthan.

The song, according to Rapperiya Balam, is fundamentally about the valour and legacy of Maharana Pratap.

'This Is Not A Gangster Song, It Is A Song About A Warrior'

Speaking about the song and its original intent, Rapperiya Balam stressed that its meaning and context are important to understand.

"If you listen to the song, even the warning in it makes it clear: it is not a gangster song; it is a song about a warrior," he told NDTV.

He pointed to the imagery and lyrics associated with the song, which evoke the strength, courage and valour of a warrior.

According to him, the song was created with the intention of keeping the stories of India's legendary warriors alive for younger generations.

He said his musical efforts have consistently focused on presenting these historical stories through contemporary music so that they remain relevant to today's audience.

'This Is Not My Protest, This Is The Entire Country's Protest'

Rapperiya Balam made it clear that he sees the controversy as larger than a personal disagreement over the use of his music.

"This is not my protest. This is the protest of the entire country," he said.

He also spoke about the reverence with which Maharana Pratap is regarded, particularly in Rajasthan, and questioned the justification for placing a song associated with the warrior in a gangster-oriented setting.

"How can you portray Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap, who is revered and worshipped by us, in this manner? How can you justify it?" he asked.

Drawing an analogy, he said it would be comparable to playing a bar song and dancing to it inside a temple while a devotional song is being played there.

"That cannot happen. It is absolutely wrong. That is precisely what we are protesting against," he said.

'The Song Should Be Removed'

Rapperiya Balam also referred to the objections that have been raised publicly, including those made by senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

He said Rathore had written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the use of the song and demanded that the objectionable use of the track be addressed.

"The use of the song in this manner is, I would say, its misuse. The song should be removed from there because it is a blatant insult to Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap ji," Rapperiya Balam told NDTV.

'Rights Were Given Without My Permission'

One of the most significant claims made by Rapperiya Balam in the interview concerns the licensing of the song.

He alleged that the rights to use the song in the film were granted without his knowledge or permission.

"As far as the licensing of this song is concerned, the rights that have been given to the film, to my knowledge, were given without my permission and without my consent," he said.

He further claimed that he was not contacted by the concerned parties regarding the use of the song.

"I was not contacted at all, and there was no communication with me of any kind," he said.

Rapperiya Balam said a legal notice has already been sent in connection with the matter. However, he added that he had not received any communication from the makers at the time of the interview.

'We Want These Stories To Remain Alive For Future Generations'

Explaining the larger purpose behind his music, Rapperiya Balam said his work has always been driven by an effort to preserve and popularise stories of India's legendary warriors.

"We have always worked with sincerity to ensure that the best possible songs about our brave warriors remain alive for generations to come," he said.

He added that the stories of sacrifice and valour associated with figures such as Maharana Pratap should serve as ideals for future generations.

"These stories, these immortal tales of valour and sacrifice, should become ideals for future generations," he said.

He specifically mentioned Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as warriors whom younger generations should continue to look up to.

"Our effort has always been to find ways of conveying these stories through modern music so that they can reach today's generation," he said.

'It Is An Insult To Rajasthan And The Entire Country'

Rapperiya Balam concluded by reiterating that his objection was not simply about the use of a song but about the context in which it had been presented.

"I want to make one thing very clear: this song has been misused. It is an insult to the entire country, an insult to Rajasthan, and an insult to Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap ji," he said.