Om Raut On Working With Dhanush On <i>Kalam The Missile Man of India</i>: "Nobody Better Than Him To Play APJ Abdul Kalam"

Director Om Raut is elated to be working with Dhanush on “Kalam: The Missile Man of India”, as he believes there is no one better than the south superstar to portray APJ Abdul Kalam on the big screen.

“There could be nobody better than him. Dhanush is a phenomenal actor. I'm glad that he is kind of accepted to do the part. He is somebody that I really look up to and I'm looking forward to working with him on this film,” Raut, who has helmed films like “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Adipurush”, told PTI in an interview.

The first look of the film, which will trace Kalam's life as a scientist and as the president of India, was unveiled at the Cannes Film Market in May this year.

Raut made his directorial debut with a biopic on social reformer and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Marathi titled “Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush” (2015) and followed it up with Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare's story in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”. It was his Hindi debut.

Raut said while he loves making biopics, they are a challenging genre.

“It's always difficult to make a film on any personality. The episodes of their life that you select to go in the film, versus the episodes of their life that you choose not to put is important. You let go of a few things and realise that whatever you've selected is good, and what's omitted is even better. Having said that, one wants to make the best effort to tell the story and make it inspirational.” With his new movie, the filmmaker said his aim is to celebrate Kalam's enduring vision for India and his profound impact on the youth.

“Dr. Kalam is an inspiration. He was an inspiration to me when I was growing up. His books have actually changed my life. If I can tell the story in a way that it becomes an inspiration to a lot of people, predominantly youngsters, (it would be great). He believed in youngsters, just like Lokmanya Tilak." “Kalam” is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Raut's home production film “Inspector Zende”, starring Manoj Bajapyee and Jim Sarbh, will release on September 5.