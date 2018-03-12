'No Part Of Thugs Of Hindostan Has Been Reshot.' Read Full YRF Statement

'No portions of our film Thugs Of Hindostan is being reshot,' read an excerpt of the statement released by Yash Raj Films, today. The statement reads, "This is to clarify that the story carried by mid-day is completely untrue. No portions of our film Thugs Of Hindostan is being reshot. Neither with Katrina nor with anyone else. Request everyone to refrain from any conjectures regarding the same." This official statement came out in response to the story published by mid-day, which was headlined "Aamir Khan Not Happy With Katrina Kaif's Action Scenes In Thugs Of Hindostan?" The mid-day report stated, "Aamir Khan saw the rushes of the film, he felt co-actor Katrina Kaif needed to redo some of the scenes, especially the action ones."
The report, which went viral prompted a frenzy of gossip and rumour that Aamir being 'Mr Perfectionist' may have wanted to see the outcome of the film to be as different as Dangal.
Last year, another reported published by mid-day read that Aditya Chopra was apparently 'not happy' about how the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film was shaping up. mid-day stated, "Aditya Chopra is keen that certain portions of the Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer be reshot."
Katrina Kaif has been a part of several action films, including Dhoom 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai. Speaking about doing action sequences she told news agency IANS, "Yeah, it's scary but great fun. I've only done very feminine delicate roles so far. It is a new challenge for me. I guess that's what I'm looking for at this stage of my career."
Katrina Kaif, who has become extremely active on Instagram, kept us updated all this while with her preparation of the film, Thugs Of Hindostan. Be it her dance routines or rigorous workout sessions, her Instagram is filled with behind-the-scene posts.
(With inputs from IANS)