Inside Katrina Kaif's Gym Sessions

Katrina Kaif posted two back-to-back photos from her workout sessions with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2018 16:50 IST
Katrina will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan (Image courtesy - katrinakaif)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Katrina can be seen pulling off heavy weights at the gym
  2. Katrina has been training under celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
  3. She'll be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan
Katrina Kaif shared two back-to-back photos from her gym sessions, where she can be seen working out with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. "It's not about right or wrong, it's about doing or not, it's about confidence and fear, and most of all it's about is it quiet or noisy in your head," Katrina captioned one of her posts. Katrina's recent Instagram post features pictures from her workout sessions, which are enough to inspire us to hit the gym. She has also posted several pictures from her dance practices for forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. Meanwhile, Katrina, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other celebs' workout videos have been shared by Yasmin Karachiwala.

Take a look at Katrina's workout regime:
 

 


Katrina has been extensively prepping for some of the dance sequences in Thugs Of Hindostan and these pictures are a proof. A couple of weeks ago, she shared a video of her dance practice. "Rewind and repeat....," she captioned it.
 
 

And this one with her 'thugs'.
 
 

Here are some other workout videos and photos of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt.
 

 

 


Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, which has collected over Rs 339 crore at the box office. The film was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore.Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger.

Katrina has Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero in the pipeline. Thugs Of Hindostan, also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled to release on Diwali 2018.

