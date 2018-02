Inside Katrina Kaif's Gym Sessions

Katrina will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan (Image courtesy - katrinakaif )

Highlights Katrina can be seen pulling off heavy weights at the gym Katrina has been training under celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala She'll be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan

Rewind and repeat ..... #thugslife A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 1, 2018 at 8:56am PST

Thugs my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:56pm PST

Katrina Kaif shared two back-to-back photos from her gym sessions, where she can be seen working out with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. "It's not about right or wrong, it's about doing or not, it's about confidence and fear, and most of all it's about is it quiet or noisy in your head," Katrina captioned one of her posts. Katrina's recent Instagram post features pictures from her workout sessions, which are enough to inspire us to hit the gym. She has also posted several pictures from her dance practices for forthcoming film. Meanwhile, Katrina, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other celebs' workout videos have been shared by Yasmin Karachiwala.Take a look at Katrina's workout regime:Katrina has been extensively prepping for some of the dance sequences inand these pictures are a proof. A couple of weeks ago, she shared a video of her dance practice. "Rewind and repeat....," she captioned it.And this one with her 'thugs'.Here are some other workout videos and photos of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan's, which has collected over Rs 339 crore at the box office. The film was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore.is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 releaseKatrina hasandin the pipeline., also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled to release on Diwali 2018.