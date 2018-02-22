Inside Katrina Kaif's Gym Sessions

Highlights
- Katrina can be seen pulling off heavy weights at the gym
- Katrina has been training under celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
- She'll be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan
Take a look at Katrina's workout regime:
Katrina has been extensively prepping for some of the dance sequences in Thugs Of Hindostan and these pictures are a proof. A couple of weeks ago, she shared a video of her dance practice. "Rewind and repeat....," she captioned it.
And this one with her 'thugs'.
Katrina has Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero in the pipeline. Thugs Of Hindostan, also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled to release on Diwali 2018.