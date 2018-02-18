Amitabh Bachchan's Job Application To Work With Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif Is Too Funny

On Saturday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his job application on Twitter. in an apparent reply to a news piece, which reported that tall actresses like, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, find it hard to work short actors like Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Mr Bachchan's tweet read: "Job Application: Name: Amitabh Bachchan, DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad; Age: 76 years, Credentials: worked in films for 49 years, In approx 200 Films, Speaks: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali; Height: 6'2''. .. Available, You Shall Never Have Height Problem!!!" The 76-year-old actor apparently applied for any acting job available opposite tall actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted:
T 2617 - Job Application :— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2018
Name : Amitabh Bachchan
DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad
Age : 76 yrs
Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS
Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali
HEIGHT : 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9
Amitabh Bachchan has worked with both actresses - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif - in the past. He featured opposite Deepika Padukone in Piku. They played father-daughter in the film.
Amitabh Bachchan recently sent a handwritten note to Ms Padukone, praising her performance as Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmaavat". Deepika shared Big B's note on her Instagram, along with a caption: "There are awards...there are rewards...& then there is this! Thank You, Baba... @amitabhbachchan."
Here's what Deepika had posted:
He is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out and also has Karan Johar's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline.