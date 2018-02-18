Amitabh Bachchan's Job Application To Work With Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif Is Too Funny

In a witty response to a news piece, Amitabh Bachchan posted his job application on Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 18, 2018 11:49 IST
Amitabh Bachchan has worked with both Deepika and Katrina (Image courtesy - amitabhbachchan )

  1. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Deepika Padukone in Piku
  2. His forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, also stars Katrina Kaif
  3. Big B will be next seen in 102 Not Out
On Saturday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his job application on Twitter. in an apparent reply to a news piece, which reported that tall actresses like, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, find it hard to work short actors like Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Mr Bachchan's tweet read: "Job Application: Name: Amitabh Bachchan, DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad; Age: 76 years, Credentials: worked in films for 49 years, In approx 200 Films, Speaks: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali; Height: 6'2''. .. Available, You Shall Never Have Height Problem!!!" The 76-year-old actor apparently applied for any acting job available opposite tall actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted:
 

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with both actresses - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif - in the past. He featured opposite Deepika Padukone in Piku. They played father-daughter in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan recently sent a handwritten note to Ms Padukone, praising her performance as Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmaavat". Deepika shared Big B's note on her Instagram, along with a caption: "There are awards...there are rewards...& then there is this! Thank You, Baba... @amitabhbachchan."

Here's what Deepika had posted:
 


Amitabh Bachchan has earlier worked with Katrina Kaif in Boom (2003), and will soon be seen with her in their forthcoming film Thug Of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

He is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out and also has Karan Johar's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline.

