'No News Is Good News,' Says Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's Son In Health Update

A file photo of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (courtesy ispbofficial)

Singing legend S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to a Chennai hospital on August 5 for COVID-19, is "stable" - his son, producer-director S P Charan, said in a video message on Thursday. S P Charan has been sharing health updates about his father in Instagram videos since he was taken to the hospital. On Thursday, S P Charan said that today's health update, as shared by the hospital, is an "uneventful" one, describing it as a "good sign": "Reports from the hospital have been very uneventful. Which means dad is continuing to be stable and on the recovery path. That is a good sign, they have done a session of physiotherapy today also," S P Charan said in his Instagram video.

"Hopefully there will be more updates in the future but as they say, no news is good news," S P Charan added in his video message. S P Charan also addressed a message of gratitude to the doctors of MGM Healthcare, where S P Balasubrahmanyam is undergoing treatment. S P Charan also thanked the legendary singer's fans and followers for constantly praying for him.

Here's what he shared on Thursday:

In his health update video on Wednesday, S P Charan revealed the reason behind sharing his video messages in English. "He is almost 90 per cent out of sedation," S P Charan started off by saying and then added: "A lot of people have asked me to put up these posts in Tamil. The reason I chose to speak in English is because dad has a lot of fans all over the country. For me to put up these posts in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam or all the other languages he sang in is very time consuming. I am in between prayers, doctors and putting up updates for his fans. So please understand. If there are people who are not able to understand what I'm saying, please explain it to them. So, the news will spread, and the positivity will also spread."

Last week, reports of S P Balasubrahmanyam being on life support prompted prayers and get well soon messages from celebs such as A R Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja and Dhanush, among others. Actor Rajinikanth had said in a video message: "I pray to god for his speedy recovery. S P Balasubrahmanyam has brought joy to crores of people singing with his sweet voice in many Indian languages for more than 50 years."

S P Balasubrahmanyam is a National Film Award-winning music legend, who has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Mr Balasubrahmanyam has sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages and is also an actor and film producer.