'Get Well Soon, S P Balasubrahmanyam': AR Rahman, Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja And Other Celebs Pray For Singer's Speedy Recovery

"Please pray for S P Balasubrahmanyam sir," tweeted actor Dhanush on Friday evening, following news that the celebrated singer is on life support at the Chennai hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. Messages and wishes poured in for the 74-year-old singer on Twitter, with fans and celebs praying for his speedy recovery. "I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me," tweeted music maestro A R Rahman while Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya wrote: "Get well soon." Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, 77, shared an emotional video message on social media, in which he addressed S P Balasubrahmanyam as Balu and said: "Come back soon." S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai hospital MGM Healthcare on August 5.

Bollywood filmmakers Shekhar Kapur and Boney Kapoor also tweeted for S P Balasubrahmanyam: "Praying for the speedy recovery of legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam," tweeted Boney Kapoor while Shekhar Kapur wrote: "Praying for the great singer."

Here's how celebs showered "legend" S P Balasubrahmanyam with a whole lot of love.

On Friday, MGM Healthcare, where S P Balsubrahmanyam is admitted for COVID-19, said in a statement: "In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit and he is on life support and his condition remains critical." On Thursday, the hospital had said that S P Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted for "mild symptoms of COVID continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation."

In a video message on August 5, the day S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital, the singer said: "Last two to three days, I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little chest congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Had cold and on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. They said it was just a mild, very mild case of corona. They said I can stay home and self-quarantine myself. But I didn't want to do that."

S P Balasubrahmanyam is a National Film Award-winning music legend, who has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Mr Balasubrahmanyam has sung more than 40,000 songs in several languages and is also an actor and film producer.