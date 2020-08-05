Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Perfectly Alright Except Cold And Fever'

SP Balasubrahmanyam shared this photo. (Image courtesy: SPB )

Renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Chennai. The playback singer, 74, shared a video from the hospital on Wednesday, in which he stated that he tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago and got himself admitted to a hospital for the safety of his family members. Talking about his health condition, he also shared that he is "perfectly alright except the cold and fever" and added that he will be "discharged" from the hospital in two days. SP Balasubrahmanyam said in the clip: "Last two to three days, I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little chest congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Had cold and on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. They said it was just a mild, very mild case of corona."

"They said I can stay home and self-quarantine myself. But I didn't want to do that. It is very tough with all the family. They are very concerned, they can't leave you alone. So, I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me. I am in good hands. And I have good health," said the National Award-winning singer and then added: "Nobody has to worry about this one. So please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided."

"In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lot of people have been calling me. I couldn't attend all the calls. I have come here mostly to take rest so there won't be any disturbance to me and to take medication," SP Balasubrahmanyam can be heard saying towards the end of the clip.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has won six National Film Awards for his work in the music industry. He has also been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Mr Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung more than 40,000 songs in over 14 languages in his career, is also an actor and film producer.