No Botox, Says Mini Mathur. 'Women Age, Their Talent Does Not'

Mini Mathur shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mini Mathur plays the lead on Amazon show Mind The Malhotras 'Mini Mathur, time for Botox,' a Twitter user wrote "Women age, their talent does not," replied Mini Mathur

TV personality Mini Mathur, currently playing the lead on web series Mind The Malhotras, expertly destroyed a now-deleted tweet telling her to get Botox. Mini, 42, responded to a post that praised her new show but only mentioned her in passing: 'Mini Mathur, time for Botox,' it said. She didn't let it pass, tweeting back: "No, I will not use Botox. It's time the world got comfortable with the fact that women age, their talent does not. Be happy that feisty lead roles are being written for women in their 40s. Would you rather have a 20-year-old playing 40-year-old Shefali?" Shefali Malhotra is the character Mini Mathur plays on the sitcom - a 40-something mother of three who gets couples counseling with her husband, played by Cyrus Sahukar, after being alarmed by the divorce rate among their friends.

See Mini Mathur's tweet here:

Thank you Kunal. And no.. I will not use Botox. It's time the world got comfortable with the fact that women age, their talent does NOT. Be happy that feisty lead roles are being written for women in their 40's. Would you have rather a 20 year old played a 40 year old Shefali? https://t.co/q8EgBkpkVk — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 9, 2019

In another tweet, Mini disputed a news report calling the Twitter user who posted the Botox tweet a troll. "It was just a tasteless comment and I think he got the point" she tweeted.

Guys he is not a troll. It was just a tasteless comment and I think he got the point. Let's not freak out and embarrass him more. https://t.co/gMYDJN0vid — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 10, 2019

We think that's kinder than the deleted tweet deserves - not only was it rude, implying Mini Mathur looks older than her years which she doesn't, it was also sexist and irresponsible, functioning on the unforgiving standards of beauty women are often held to.

Mini Mathur is a familiar face to those who grew up in the MTV age of the Nineties. Mini was an MTV VJ for four years, alongside Maria Goretti, the Cyruses (Broacha and Sahukar) and Malaika Arora. She later hosted Indian Idol and appeared on a slew of reality shows.

Mind The Malhotras is among the handful of acting jobs Mini Mathur has taken, and her first lead. The show co-stars Denzil Smith as the counselor helping the Malhotras save their marriage.

Mini Mathur is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. They have two children.