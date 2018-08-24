Reality Check From Mini Mathur After Ex-Indian Idol Aspirant Recounts Harrowing Audition

Mini Mathur has hosted several seasons on Indian Idol. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Former Indian Idol aspirant Nishant Kaushik found a spot on the trends list after he described the insensitive treatment the contestants had to allegedly endure during the audition of the reality show in a now viral Twitter thread. Mr Kaushik's claims were backed (sort of) by Mini Mathur, who has hosted several seasons of the singing reality show. Mini Mathur condemned the crew's alleged behaviour (as described by Mr Kaushik) but added that her comment is "towards the entire attitude of reality TV in general." Describing his experience during the audition of Indian Idol in 2012, Mr Kaushik alleged that the applicants were coerced by crew members to participate in "staged gimmicks" with the promise of an early audition (which he claimed never happened). Mr Kaushik also complained of 2-km long serpentine queues and long waiting periods without basic facilities - food stalls, drinking water taps and accessible toilets. "...In the corridor we heard of contestants fainting," he wrote in one of the tweets.

Nishant Kaushik also accused the crew members (whom he called "vultures" in his post) of "fabricating responses" on behalf of some candidates to sell their stories to the television audience. He also claimed that when a contestant demanded to know the details of the ongoing audition, he was allegedly assaulted by a crew member on duty. Nishant Kaushik also described how some participants were deliberately sent to the judges to be mocked at.

When a Twitter user tagged Mini Mathur on Nishant Kaushik's story thread, she replied: "This sucks. Thanks for forwarding me this thread. I wasn't part of the 2012 season but I know most of what he has articulated is known to happen on reality TV. One of the reasons I bowed out. This incessant need to create false emotion. RIP Organic, pure TV."

Mini Mathur hosted the first three seasons and then returned in Season 6, which was also her last appearance on the show.

When Nishant Kaushik thanked Mini for acknowledging his claims and "lending credence to his voice," Mini Mathur said: "I'm not talking about Idol alone. My comment is towards the entire attitude of reality TV in general. To absolve them (Indian Idol) a bit... stories need to entertain or move the audience and the crew finds ways of picking those out. It's a job. Only wish it was done without hurting people."

Mini Mathur also found herself in a tight spot with social media trolls, who condemned her for her association with the show:

She ended the war with trolls with this tweet:

Currently, the 10th season of Indian Idol is being aired on Sony TV with Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar as judges and Maniesh Paul as the host.