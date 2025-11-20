<i>Nishaanchi</i> Fame Aaishvary Thackeray To Play Villain Opposite Ahaan Panday In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action Romance

Aaishvary Thackeray, who made an impactful debut in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi, has been roped in under the Yash Raj Films banner. Aaishvary, the grandson of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, will be playing an antagonist in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming, untitled film.

Aaishvary Thackeray is set to be pitted against the protagonist, Ahaan Panday, who shot to fame with Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara. Although the details of the movie are kept under tight wraps, it promises a blend of romance and high-octane action, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides Aaishvary Thackeray and Ahaan Panday, the film also features Sharvari Wagh in a key role.

According to an industry insider, the yet-to-be-titled project is “designed to shock and awe” the audience.

“Ali Abbas Zafar is known for mega entertainers like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, so you can expect him to mount the Ahaan–Aaishvary clash on a huge scale. The film has romance at its core and action designed to shock and awe, and Ali is not going to hold back. It is meant to be a full-blown big-screen ride,” the person revealed in a statement.

Meanwhile, another source claimed, “Ali really does have one of the strongest young casts in the industry right now. With his storytelling and sense of spectacle, these three actors will be presented in a massive way. It is refreshing to see a big film being built around young talent, and it is a major chance for them to prove what they are capable of.”

Aaishvary Thackeray made his Bollywood debut with Nishaanchi and hit the right chord with the masses. The story centred around two twin brothers with polar opposite personalities and values, embarking on a journey of betrayal, love and redemption in the world of crime. Besides Aaishvary, Monika Pawar, Mohammad Zeeshan Aayub and Kumud Mishra were also a part of Nishaanchi.

Nishaanchi, produced collaboratively by Ajay Rai, Vipin Agnihotri and Ranjan Sing, hit the silver screens on September 19. The film is now available for streaming on Prime Video.