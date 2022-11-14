Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia On Her Battle With Depression

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared this image. (courtesy: nimritahluwalia)

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 16, opened up about her mental health struggles during a one-on-one interaction with Bigg Boss. Nimrit said that she has battled anxiety and depression and has also received treatment in the past. Sharing that interactions with some contestants had begun to take a toll on her mental health, Nimrit broke down and added that she was unable to sleep at night. Nimrit also said that she was feeling “claustrophobic” and expressed her need to just cry in front of Bigg Boss.

When asked whether she had friends in the house who she trusts and can be vulnerable in front of, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, named Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik. Nimrit said, “It's Abdu and Sajid ji, ” adding that Abdu has never judged her.

Post her interaction with Bigg Boss in the confession room, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was also seen sharing her story in front of fellow contestants Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

Explaining what went down in the confession room, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “There are too many things inside me. He [Bigg Boss] asked to talk it out with others. I don't know if you know but I had depression and anxiety for a year. I have not fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so. I stopped medication on my own just 4-5 months before coming here. So, it gets difficult. For the last 3 - 4 days my mind has been suffering. When I try to sleep, my mind is filled with thoughts.”

The show saw a lot of action last week with Archana Gautam getting into a fight with Shiva Thakare.

