Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Becomes The Centre Of Attention. Here's Why

Nimrit Kaur in a still from the video. (courtesy: nimritahluwalia)

Every new day unfolds more complex tasks, extra drama and changed relationship dynamics in the Bigg Boss 16house. The contestants compete among themselves while making friends and enemies to reach the finale. The latest duo to get into a fight in the house were Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In the latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Archana Gautam, who was made the captain of the house as a punishment, was relieved from her duties. Following this, another task to select the new captain of the house was introduced by Bigg Boss. When Nimrit was asked to choose between Shiv Thakare as a captain or some ration for the house, she picked Shiv. However, her decision did not go down well with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and other housemates who argued that Nimrit had no right to give up ration on behalf of others. After her, Soundarya Sharma and Ankit Gupta were asked to choose between ration and Gautam as their new captain. She chose Gautam but Ankit picked ration over his fellow housemate. This made Gautam furious at Ankit.

Gautam Vig also got into a heated argument with Nimrit Kaur for choosing Shiv Thakare over ration for the house. He questioned her loyalty. However, she argued that everyone should not complain about her decision as Soundarya Sharma also did the same thing and no one said a word to her. But after Gautam commented that she has found a new friend in Shiv, Nimrit broke down. She later confessed to Tina Datta that she picked Shiv because she was okay with him being the captain but she did not want Priyanka to become one.

In case you missed the last few episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit was the first captain of this season. After her, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam held the position. Now, the new captain of the house is Ankit Gupta.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes start at 9.30 PM. The reality TV show also streams on Voot Select. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.