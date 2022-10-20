Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Gets 'Butterflies' In His Stomach On Seeing Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Abdu Rozik shared this image. (courtesy: abdu_rozik)

Love is in the air in the Bigg Boss 16 house. After Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik expressed his feelings for a fellow contestant. Abdu, who is one of the most entertaining members inside the house, has confessed that being around Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gives him “butterflies” in his stomach. In a recent promo clip, the Tajikistan singer is being teased by actor Shiv Thakare and other housemates over his growing feelings for Nimrit. Shiv asked Abdu if he feels “butterflies” in his stomach every time he sees Nimrit. Abdu, in the cutest way possible, replied, “Yes.” To this, Shiv pulled his leg and said, “Ladka jawan hogaya (you have grown up now).”

The clip also shows Abdu Rozik adorably looking at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over the kitchen counter. It all started when Bigg Boss set up a ration shop in the backyard of the house and appointed Shiv Thakare as the manager, and Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan as the owners of the shop. During a conversation, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said that Shiv and Sajid Khan are “manipulating” Abdu while they are handling the shop. Sajid Khan quipped Abdu is a "dedh shahna [Quite clever]” and asked the singer if he is in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Abdu initially denied it but later confessed his feelings when asked by Shiv.

The caption of the promo clip read, “Abdu kar rahe hai Nimrit ke liye apni feelings confess, how do you think she will reciprocate (Abdu is confessing his feelings for Nimrit, how do you think she will reciprocate)?”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes start at 9.30 PM. The reality TV show also streams on Voot Select. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.