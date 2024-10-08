Nikki Tamboli And Arbaz Patel Make It Instagram Official After <i>Bigg Boss Marathi 5</i> Romance

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 came to its conclusion on October 6. While contestants Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli did not win the trophy, the duo found love on the sets of the reality series. Arbaz and Nikki clicked right away ever since the start of the show. Their chemistry shined through the series and Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli are now officially together. Nikki made their relationship Instagram official with a post on Tuesday. The actress shared a loved-up photo with Arbaz, which featured him pouting and winking while Nikki smiled for the camera. In the caption, she simply added a red heart with their couple hashtags Arnik and Nikbaz.

During their time on Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Khan came closer. Nikki decided to take a step back from Arbaz after her mother entered the show in the family week. Nikki's mother informed her about Arbaz's previous relationship with Leeza Bindra. For those who don't know, Arbaz dated Leeza Bindra prior to competing in Bigg Boss Marathi 5. However, his and Nikki's bond deepened during his time on the show. Later, Arbaz returned to the Bigg Boss house and cleared all of Nikki's doubts and confusion. After expressing their love for one another, the couple decided to make amends and continue their relationship.

Earlier, Arbaz Khan opened up about his relationship dynamics with Nikki Tamboli. The model-turned-influencer addressed the speculations of their bond being fake. “If my bond with Nikki had been for the game, I would have changed it long ago. Be it the game plan, strategy, or my connection. On many occasions, Bhau also gave our equation many tags; if it was really fake, I wouldn't have stayed tall beside her. When you spend so much time with someone within the house, you take a stand for them when the other housemates are against you, so you come close and it was real," Arbaz said in a conversation with Times Now.

He added that it was too soon to label their relationship as they didn't get much time with each other inside the house. Arbaz said, “I already told her that I don't know whether, after going outside, you will accept your feelings for me or not. Whether your people or your feelings for me will be accepted or not. But as long as I am with you, as long as I am in front of you, I will give you importance.”

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. Suraj Chavan won the trophy of the season, while Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the first runner-up.