<i>Bigg Boss Marathi 5</i> Finale: Suraj Chavan Lifts Trophy, Abhijeet Sawant Is First Runner-Up

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5's grand finale lit up Sunday night with a dose of drama and celebrations. Social media influencer and content creator Suraj Chavan emerged as the winner. He took home the coveted trophy, ₹14.6 lakh in prize money, a ₹10 lakh jewellery voucher and a two-wheeler vehicle, as per a report by Money Control. Singer Abhijeet Sawant was declared the first runner-up, while actress Nikki Tamboli secured the second runner-up position. Joining them in the top five were social media influencer Dhananjay Powar and YouTuber Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar.

Host Riteish Deshmukh expressed his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love and support. He shared a series of pictures from the grand finale night on Instagram. The actor started his note by congratulating the winner, Suraj Chavan, for his remarkable victory. He also acknowledged how first runner-up Abhijeet Sawant won the hearts of fans with his performance throughout the season. Riteish wrote, “What an incredible night, what an incredible season. It all came to an end tonight - Suraj Chavan was the much deserved winner, Abhijeet Sawant has won a million hearts too.”

Riteish Deshmukh also mentioned how hosting Bigg Boss Marathi was a “huge responsibility.” He added, “Hosting #biggbossmarathi was a huge responsibility.. The response and the love showered by the audience was just unimaginable, I humbly bow down to express my gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and all the audiences across India who have watched the show. The credit goes to all the awesome contestants who were truly the soul of the show. This wouldn't have been possible without great team work.”

The host signed off by thanking his “backbone” and “support system”, his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza.

Responding to the post Abhijeet Sawant wrote, “Thank you so much sir.” Bigg Boss OTT 1's contestant Divyaa Agarwal commented, “I remember when you came to our season finale with so much grace with your baico! You did so well in this season very lucky to have met you!”

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 featured a total of 17 contestants, including Nikhil Damle, Yogita Chavan, Ghanshyam Darvade, and Aarya Jadhao, among others. The show aired on Colors Marathi.