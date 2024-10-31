Nicole Kidman Remembers Mother Janelle Ann Kidman: "My Compass In Terms Of Everything I Did"

Actor and film producer Nicole Kidman talked about her close bond with her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died in September at 84, reported People.

Kidman called her mother a mentor in her life.

"My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did," said the Special Ops: Lioness star.

Kidman opened up about the impact of her mother on her life and career. "She's given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I've always wanted to please her," Kidman said. "But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths," said Nicole

Kidman shared that her mother helped her and her sister in getting opportunities. "Mum didn't necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal," Kidman said, adding, "That's given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad," reported People.

Her breakthrough came with lead roles in Dead Calm and the miniseries Bangkok Hilton . She came to international prominence with a supporting role in Days of Thunder (1990) followed by leading roles in Far and Away (1992), To Die For (1995), Batman Forever (1995), Practical Magic (1998), and Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

The Oscar-winning actress recently picked up the best actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Eyes Wide Shut directed by Halina Reijn. Soon after, her new Netflix series The Perfect Couple became the No. 1 show on the platform.

