Nick Jonas' Shallow Cover For Priyanka Chopra Is A Reminder That Oscar Weekend Is Here

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at New York Fashion Week (courtesy AFP)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating the Oscar weekend and how! Nick Jonas' post for Priyanka Chopra is a reminder that the Oscar weekend is finally here. The 26-year-old singer recorded his solo rendition of the song Shallow from Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born for an Instagram video and dedicated it to his actress wife Priyanka Chopra and wrote: "In honour of the Oscar weekend. Such a beautiful song!" Priyanka clearly loved the personalised rendition of the song and was quick to leave a comment on Nick's post. "Umm. You always take my breath away," she wrote. Could this also be a hint that Priyanka and Nick will be at the Oscars this year?

Meanwhile at the Oscars, Shallow is nominated for Best Original Song which is one of the eight nominations A Star Is Born has scored for the upcoming Oscars. Apart from Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, the film also has been nominated Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Mixing.

Shallow, from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's film, has won at all major award shows since Hollywood's award season officially began with the Golden Globes this year. At the Grammys, Shallow won in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category and fetched a prize for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Earlier this month, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Grammy weekend with a party with some of the Grammy-nominees, making fans hope that the star couple would also be spotted at music's biggest award night. Priyanka and Nick were not part of the Grammys but had shared a photo with Shawn Mendes during the "Grammy weekend."

Whether Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be spotted on the Oscars red carpet or not remains a mystery. Priyanka made her debut at the Oscars in 2016, wearing a column Zuhair Murad gown. In 2017, she turned heads on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless silver Ralph and Russo ensemble.

The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on the evening of February 23, which is Monday morning in India.