Oscars 2019: Full List Of Nominations

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards 2019 are being announced live from Samuel Goldwyn Theatre with actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross hosting. In the first set, nominees for the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress Oscars were announced. This award season's favourites include the films A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book and actors Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Glenn Close and Christian Bale. The Oscars ceremony will be held on February 24 - the morning of February 25 for India. A host for the main event is yet to be announced after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down over controversial tweets he posted.
Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees:
BEST FILM
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book/
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
BEST SOUND EDITING
BEST SOUND MIXING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Alexandra Bryne, Mary Queen Of Scots
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
BEST FILM EDITING
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
