Oscars 2019: Full List Of Nominations

Emma Stone in The Favourite

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards 2019 are being announced live from Samuel Goldwyn Theatre with actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross hosting. In the first set, nominees for the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress Oscars were announced. This award season's favourites include the films A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book and actors Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Glenn Close and Christian Bale. The Oscars ceremony will be held on February 24 - the morning of February 25 for India. A host for the main event is yet to be announced after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down over controversial tweets he posted.

Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees:

BEST FILM

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book/

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST SOUND EDITING

BEST SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Bryne, Mary Queen Of Scots

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

BEST FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

(This list is being updated as the nominations are announced)