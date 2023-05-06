'My Wife Is A Boss,' Writes Nick Jonas After Watching Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel. (courtesy: citadelonprime)

Nick Jonas is all praises for wife Priyanka Chopra after watching her latest series Citadel. He wrote she is a “boss” and we couldn't agree more. The singer, on his Instagram Stories, shared an announcement made by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke that read: "Citadel, the #1 title on Prime Video.” Nick accompanied the post with a shout-out to Priyanka Chopra. “My wife is a boss,” he wrote and then congratulated the Citadel team for the success of the series, the third episode of which premiered yesterday. Needless to say, Nick's post made Priyanka Chopra's day. She reshared the shout-out on her Instagram Stories on Friday evening and wrote: “Babe” with an emotional face, red heart, amulet and a folded hands emoji.

Take a look:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller Citadel has only released three episodes so far. The series is ruling the OTT platform, creating a new record by grabbing the “number one” title. Amazon Studios head, Jennifer Salke, celebrated the success of Citadel on Instagram. She wrote: “Citadel, the #1 title on Prime! In its series debut, this show attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video – such an incredible performance for new and original IP! Congratulations and thank you to everyone who worked across this global series! We couldn't be more proud!”

Episodes of Citadelwill be released every Friday until the finale premiere on May 26. The series is centered around a spy organisation that is on the verge of vanishing unless its top-tier agents restore the command. Citadel is about action, drama and romance between spies Nadia (Priyanka) and Mason (Richard). It is a multi-series and the Indian edition, directed by Raj and DK, will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

Priyanka's new Hollywood film Love Again will also release in theatres soon. In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.