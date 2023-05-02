When It's 'Torture Time,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Does This

Image is shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

For all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans out there, we have some amazing news in store for you. No, we aren't talking about her upcoming projects. It's an update from her workout session. The actress has shared an “action mode on” post on Instagram Stories. Here, Samantha is taking an ice bath. The text attached to the picture read, “It's torture time.” The hashtags read, “Ice bath therapy” and “action mode on”. Ice bath therapy helps accelerate recovery after an intense training session.

Before this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her recently released advert for the beverage brand Pepsi. In the pictures, Samantha is performing an aerial stunt. The first photo features Samantha in full action mode. Next, we get a glimpse of what actually happened. For the caption box, the actress wrote, “What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it's supposed to be.” Replying to the post, director Punit Malhotra wrote, “Full power”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the Indian version of Citadel. The actress will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the web series created by The Family Man duo Raj and DK. Samantha and Varun were also part of the Citadel's global premiere which took place in London. The Russo Brothers project, with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles, was released on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing pictures from the amazing event on Instagram, Samantha said she was “truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London.” She added, “The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam.