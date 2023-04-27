This Advert Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Trending And For All The Right Reasons

Samantha in a still from the advert. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Just a day before her 36th birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans to her new project. The aforementioned project happens to be new advert for the beverage brand Pepsi. The video features Samantha Ruth Prabhu at her unfiltered best self. The video begins with Samantha Ruth Prabhu saying, "Duniya ko na ladkiyon se badi problem hai (the world has too many problems with women)." Samantha, who is sitting dressed as a bride in a shoot, hears two women in the backdrop saying that "women should get married on time." To which Samantha replies, "Time se nahi, marzi se honi chahiye (not on time but with will)."

Judgments follow her as a security guard of a society asks Samantha "What work goes on till 12 am?" To which she replies that it doesn't even end at 12. She is then met on a shoot set with an actor who claims, "Come what may, the action bits will be performed by actors only." Enter Samantha with her high-octane action moves. "Iss film ki hero toh main hu hoon (I am the hero of this film)," she says.

The video got the biggest shout out from Samantha's Instafam. "Go Sam," wrote Sophie Choudry. "More power to you," Priya Atlee added. "Duniya kheechegi neeche (the world will pull you down), but you've always risen up Sam," read another comment. "Breaking stereotypes," wrote another Instagram user. "Killed," added another. "You go girl," another one added. Inputs from another fan: "Sam swag." Another one read, "Whatever she did she just nailed."

Check out the post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this month. The actress will next be seen in Raj and DK's Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan, which is being helmed by Raj and DK.