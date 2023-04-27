Ahead Of 36th Birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts This

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be celebrating her 36th birthday tomorrow (April 28), and ahead of the special day, she has treated her fans to a stunning selfie on her Instagram Stories. The actress shared a happy picture in which she can be seen posing for the camera in a black ensemble with her hair tied into a messy bun as she poses for the camera. Sharing the post, she dropped a sweet message for herself and her fans: "It's going to be a good year," followed by a heart emoticon.

Check out the post here:

Earlier today, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an album on her Instagram handle featuring some amazing pictures. From a major throwback to a picture of the actress with an oxygen mask, the album sums up her month. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "As I see it," followed by a white heart emoticon.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the heads turn at Citadel premiere in London. The actress, who will co-star with Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel, opted for a black co-ord set designed by Victoria Beckham. Samantha shared many posts on her Instagram handle and among all were pictures with the Citadel family. Expressing her gratitude to team Citadel, she wrote, "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is scheduled to release on September 1.