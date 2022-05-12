Nick Jonas' Jersey Boys Co-Star CJ Pawlikowski Praise Priyanka Chopra, Calls Her A 'Lovely Person'

Priyanka Chorpa hugging Nick Jonas. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail in setting couple goals, and their Instagram stands as proof. Recently, Nick's Jersey Boys co-star CJ Pawlikowski was all-praise for Priyanka during the Apple podcast DRAMA with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. He said that Priyanka was as stunning as he thought her to be and the loveliest person he had ever met. For the uninitiated, Priyanka once visited the sets of Jersey Boys, and there she met the CJ Pawlikowski. He also added that Nick and Priyanka make complete sense as a pair.

"She is the most lovely person I do believe I have ever met. She is so kind and so stunning. They make complete sense as a pair because they are such kind-hearted individuals and lead with respect. It was such a pleasure getting to meet Priyanka. Priyanka was there and was just as stunning as you thought her to be," CJ Pawlikowski said during an interview with Connor & Dylan MacDowell.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed their daughter home after the baby was in NICU for 100 days. Sharing an adorable post on Mother's Day, she wrote a long note that read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!"

On the work front, Priyanka recently returned to the sets of Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, just a day after welcoming her daughter. The web series will mark her debut in the OTT world. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, will be next seen in Jersey Boys.