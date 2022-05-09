Mother's Day 2022: 'Already An Incredible Mother,' Writes Nick Jonas About Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed a baby via surrogacy in January this year, shared first picture of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on their respective Instagram profiles on the occasion of Mother's Day. They shared an extensive post, announcing that they brought their "little girl" home after spending "100 plus days" in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). Nick Jonas dedicated his post to daughter Malti Marie and wife Priyanka Chopra. He wrote this for Priyanka Chopra: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife Priyanka Chopra on her first Mother's Day. Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

In the comments section of the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "I love you." The couple wrote in their post: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie's photo was clicked by Malti Marie's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's cousin) Divya Jyoti. Take a look at the post:

Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January this year, which read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.