'News Of The Hour': A Bat Is Not Letting Amitabh Bachchan 'Sit And Chill' In His House

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to keep his fans amused. The actor, in coronavirus lockdown, is keeping his Instafam hooked to his profile with priceless throwbacks and homour-infused posts. The veteran actor, on Saturday, shared a piece of "breaking news" about his house and it is making his Instafam crack up as well as get worried for him. The 77-year-old actor shared a piece of news on his social media saying that a bat had entered his house Jalsa. He wrote, "Breaking news! News of the hour, a bat, yesek chamgadar just entered my room. 3rd floor Jalsa, where we all sit and chill, never seen before in the area, let alone a house, in my house, in my room." Referring to bats as a carrier of the coronavirus, Big B added a caption in Hindi that translates to, "And of everywhere else, the bat got our house only. Coronavirus is not letting us go. It's flying and coming now." He also shared a picture collage of himself and a customized emoticon of his face on Instagram. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Big B's picture was flooded with concern from his fans and friends. Reacting to his post, Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Omg," while Diana Penty wrote, "Gosh."

Big B, who is currently at home with his family, keeps sharing snippets of his personal diaries on his Instagram profile. In coronavirus lockdown, Big B has been doing it all - from rummaging through dust-caked albums to making customized emoticons for himself. Take a look:

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the 2019 thriller-drama Badla where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He has an impressive line-up of films for this year. Big B has films such as Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund and Chehre to look forward to.