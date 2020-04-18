Amitabh Bachchan Was Asked If He Wants To Become Prime Minister. His Response

Amitabh Bachchan, who is frequently seen interacting with fans on social media these days, recently replied to the comments on his Instagram post. On Friday, Big B shared a post about his blog completing 12 years. However, an unexpected question popped up in the comments section and Mr Bachchan even replied to it. The Bollywood veteran was asked by a fan if he would ever like to become Prime Minister of the country. "Sir, aap kabhi desh ka PM banna chahte hain?" asked the fan. The actor had a hilarious response to the question. He wrote: "Arre yaar, subah subah shubh shubh bolo (Please say auspicious things in the morning)."

Amitabh Bachchan had a short tryst with politics. The actor contested Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad (Prayagraj) in 1984 and won by a huge margin. However, he resigned after 3 years.

On Friday, Big B also shared a photograph from the premiere of Sholay. It featured Big B along with his parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The picture also featured Big B's wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. Take a look at the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming releases include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline. The 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release.

