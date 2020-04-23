Amitabh Bachchan Revisits Memories From 'The Age Of Innocence.' See His Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

It is always a delight when we chance upon throwback pictures of Amitabh Bachchan. On Thursday, the actor made a trip down memory lane and fished out pictures of himself from the "age of innocence." The actor shared a collage of two pictures on his Twitter profile and wrote: "The age of innocence is over." The picture of the left side of the collage happens to be from Big B's "first photoshoot for a film magazine" after joining the film industry in 1969. He looks quite young in the photograph. The second picture also appears to be from one of the actor's photoshoots from the late Seventies or early Eighties.

T 3509 - The age of innocence is over .. pic.twitter.com/bLoEdXJu3B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2020

In case you are wondering how we are so sure that the first picture of the collage is from Amitabh Bachchan's first film magazine photoshoot, here's the answer - the actor, in one of his previous posts, shared the same photo on his social media account. He also gave details about the picture in the caption at that time. "My very first photoshoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969... It was for the Star & Style, the only other prominent film magazine along with the Filmfare at the time... I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devyani Chaubal... Obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project but Devyani thought so... A strong-minded lady, ever dressed in a shining white sari... Always!"

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2019 crime thriller Badla, in which he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He has a couple of films in the pipeline such as Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. In Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. He will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo and with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre.