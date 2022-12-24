Newlywed Hansika Motwani Is Holidaying In Vienna. See Pics

Hansika Motwani shared these images. (courtesy: ihansika)

Actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, who got married earlier this month, are having a memorable time in Vienna. The newlyweds flew to Austria on Friday. They have visited the Belvedere Palace and the Rathausplatz Square till now. How do we know this? Hansika has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram. She posted a few photos and videos with her husband from the Austrian capital which was dazzling with Christmas decorations. In one video, the actress is seen strolling in front of the Belvedere Palace. She looks gorgeous in a pink top and black jeans, which she paired with a plaid poncho and boots. The next one features her happily posing for the camera with Sohael Khaturiya. They are twinning in pink sweatshirts. Hansika tagged her husband and also added a Santa emoji. Take a look:

Hansika Motwani, on her Instagram Stories, also shared how beautiful the markets have been looking at this time of the year. One of the videos that she has shared is a boomerang and it is our favourite. The clip features Hansika posing against a giant Christmas tree.

For this photo of Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya came up with the best caption. “My gundi,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, which the actress reshared later. She is seen smiling with all her heart while posing against a horse carousel in the picture.

This photo of Hansika Motwani screams Christmas. She looks super cute posing with a man dressed as Santa Claus.

Hansika Motwani shared pictures from the day Sohael proposed to her in Paris last month. A few days ago, she revisited the special day with these photos on Instagram. The caption read, “L'amour (Love)."





Hansika Motwani married Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. See some stunning pictures from their wedding album:





Hansika Motwani's last movie was UR Jameel's Maha, which was released in July.