Newlyweds Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Pose For Pics Post-Wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul made a beaming appearance for the media after their wedding in Khandala today. The newlyweds posed for photos outside the venue - the Shetty family home in Khandala - on Monday evening. Both bride and groom opted for a lighter colour palette - Athiya looked lovely in a pale pink embroidered lehenga and diamonds, KL Rahul wore white with an emerald necklace. The wedding was a private affair and was attended by only the closest of the bride and groom's family and friends.

See more pictures of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul after the wedding here:

Athiya and Rahul also shared photos from the wedding ceremony in matching posts on social media. The caption of the wedding post read: "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

See the wedding pictures here:

On the wedding guest list were Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well. Pre-wedding ceremonies included a sangeet at the Shetty home in Mumbai which was lit up for the occasion.

After the wedding ceremony, father-of-the-bride Suniel Shetty distributed sweets to the media outside the wedding venue, helped by son Ahan. He confirmed that the pheras had ended, saying, "I am now a father-in-law." A reception will likely be held after the IPL, the actor said.