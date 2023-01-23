Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Post Wedding Pics: 'We Got Married In The Home That's Given Us Immense Joy'

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have shared a set of dreamy pictures from their wedding in Khandala today. The photos are from the wedding ceremony and show the bride and groom, she in pale pink and he in white, sitting at the mandap and then taking the pheras. One adorable picture shows KL Rahul kissing Athiya's hand, and the last is a close-up of them. The caption for the wedding photos begins with a quote: "In your light, I learn how to love."

In their wedding post, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul write: "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

See the wedding post here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in a very private ceremony at the Shetty home in Khandala. Guests were restricted to the very closest of family and friends - among them were Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty, Anushka Ranjan and husband Aditya Seal, and Anshula Kapoor. Cricketers Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima, and Varun Aaron attended as well.

After the wedding, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty confirmed to the media stationed outside the venue that the pheras had ended. "I am now a father-in-law," he said, adding that a reception would likely be held after the IPL season. Suniel Shetty and son Ahan distributed sweets to the media to celebrate the wedding.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who reportedly began dating in 2019, held pre-wedding events, including a sangeet, over the weekend - all were private affairs, like the wedding itself.