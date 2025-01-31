Newlywed Keerthy Suresh Shares Fun-Filled Pics From Mehendi Ceremony

Actress Keerthy Suresh treated fans to a couple of new pictures from her mehendi ceremony after her wedding to Antony Thattil in Goa. The couple's wedding pictures have gone viral on social media, and fans are showering them with love and blessings.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share adorable pictures from the special event. The actress looked stunning in a lavender lehenga, while Antony matched her outfit in an off-white sherwani.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "This one was for the #tmilllponnnnnnu in me OR The #mnnppenn. Tamizh Marudani meets Bollywood Kitsch! #ForTheLoveOfNyke."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)



Soon after the actress dropped the pictures, fans chimed in in the comment section.

"When love is right, everything else falls into place. #togetherforever," wrote one fan.

"Heartwarming picture," another fan added.

Keerthy Suresh and her long-time partner, Antony Thattly, got married in Goa. Her co-star, Thalapathy Vijay, was among the most distinguished guests who attended the event.

In December last year, Keerthy posted a couple of pictures from her dream wedding. The pair were wearing traditional wedding attire in the stills. Vijay, who was dressed in a white kurta, can be seen with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. The film, which is directed by Kalees, is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri.

Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The story of the film revolves around a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan) who transforms and travels to a different place to safeguard his family. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on December 25 last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)