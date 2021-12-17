Newlywed Katrina Kaif Made This Sweet Dish During Post-Wedding Ritual

Katrina Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Katrina shared a photo on Friday

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9

They married at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur

Katrina Kaif is following every post-wedding ritual with all her heart. The actress, who returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of one of her post-wedding rituals today. Katrina posted a photo of her hand with a bowl full of Suji ka halwa. "Maine bnaya," she wrote in the caption and added: "Chaunka Chadana." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. They were pictured at the Mumbai airport earlier this week. See Katrina Kaif's Instagram story here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who opted for Sabyasachi outfits during their wedding festivities, started their wedding album on Instagram with these pictures and captioned them: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

"Shukr. Sabr. Khushi," they wrote for haldi ceremony pictures.

A musical caption for sangeet ceremony photos: "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the couple are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi while Vicky Kaushal's last film remains Sardar Udham.