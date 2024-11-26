Is The Slumdog Millionaire Sequel Finally Happening?

Los Angeles-based production company Bridge7 has acquired the film sequel and TV rights to Slumdog Millionaire. The newly launched banner is run by producer Swati Shetty and veteran CAA agent Grant Kessman. The rights were secured from UK-based Celador, which produced the Oscar-winning hit in partnership with Film4. “Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines and it embodies the kind of stories we love — ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences,” Swati Shetty and Grant Kessman said in a statement, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Released in 2008, Slumdog Millionaire has been directed by Danny Boyle. The gripping drama is loosely based on Vikas Swarup's 2005 novel Q & A. The film follows 18-year-old Jamal Malik (played by Dev Patel), a young man from the Juhu slums of Mumbai. As a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Jamal surprises everyone by correctly answering all the questions, winning ₹1 crore, and standing just one question away from the grand prize of ₹2 crore. Suspected of cheating, Jamal recounts his life story to the police, revealing how his experiences provided the answers to each question.

Slumdog Millionaire marked Dev Patel's acting debut. It also featured notable performances by Freida Pinto, Madhur Mittal, Anil Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Slumdog Millionaire achieved remarkable success at major award ceremonies. It won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound Mixing. At the 62nd BAFTA Awards, the film took home seven trophies, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Music, Best Editing and Best Sound. The project also won four awards at the 66th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score. Phew!

Before its theatrical release, Slumdog Millionaire had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. It was also showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival and the London Film Festival.