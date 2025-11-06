New Releases This Week: <i>De De Pyaar De 2, Delhi Crime 3</i> And More

This week, moviegoers and binge-watchers are in for a treat with a mix of drama, thrillers and romance. Theatres are going to welcome De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, while Delhi Crime Season 3 and Maharani Season 4 are set to create buzz on OTT platforms. Other notable releases include Maxton Hall Season 2, Frankenstein, Now You See Me 3 and more. Whether you are in the mood for drama, love, or action, this week's lineup has something for everyone. Which one will you watch first?

All Her Fault (November 7) – JioHotstar

Based on the bestselling 2021 novel by Andrea Mara, the show stars Sarah Snook as a mother whose world turns upside down when she goes to pick up her son from his first playdate. The woman who opens the door does not have her son and claims to have never heard of him. What follows is a tense story filled with secrets, lies and a desperate search for truth.

Frankenstein (November 7) – Netflix

Oscar Isaac plays Dr Victor Frankenstein, an ambitious scientist whose experiment to create life spirals out of control. Jacob Elordi plays the self-aware Creature, leading to dangerous and tragic consequences.

Thode Door Thode Paas (November 7) – Zee5

A light-hearted family drama that explores modern family life in the digital age. The Mehta family, though living under one roof, has grown emotionally distant due to constant screen time. The grandfather challenges them to a six-month “digital detox,” offering a big cash prize if they succeed.

Maharani Season 4 (November 7) – SonyLIV

Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti, the former homemaker turned Chief Minister of Bihar. This season sees her stepping onto the national political stage, facing new challenges, conspiracies and personal struggles as she fights to protect her legacy and her home state.

As You Stood By (November 7) – Netflix

This gripping Korean drama follows two women, Eun-su and Hui-su, bonded by shared trauma. When Hui-su's marriage turns abusive, Eun-su suggests a shocking solution – to kill her husband. What follows is a tense story of survival, moral conflict and consequences.

Maxton Hall Season 2 (November 7) – Prime Video

The new season picks up right after the death of James Beaufort's mother. Struggling with grief and family pressure, James pushes Ruby Bell away. As Ruby focuses on her own goals, James must find a way to win her back while dealing with the challenges of love and responsibility.

Pluribus (November 7) – Apple TV+

The show follows Carol Sturka, described as “the most miserable person on Earth.” When she is forced to save the world from an “epidemic of happiness,” things take a strange turn. The series explores what happens when universal happiness becomes a problem.

Delhi Crime Season 3 (November 13) – Netflix

Inspired by true events, the new season tackles the dark world of human trafficking. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team uncover a cross-border network after 30 missing girls are found in Delhi. The investigation leads them to a ruthless criminal known only as “Badi Didi.”

Jurassic World: Rebirth (November 14) – JioHotstar

After a successful theatrical run, the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise arrives on OTT. Scarlett Johansson stars as the leader of a covert extraction team sent to a dinosaur-infested island. The mission takes a wild turn when they rescue a stranded family, and both groups must work together to survive.

De De Pyaar De 2 (November 14) – Theatres

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return in this sequel that continues Ashish and Ayesha's story. Their age-gap relationship faces new challenges when Ashish meets Ayesha's family. The film explores the “Pyaar vs Parivaar” theme, blending comedy, romance and family drama.

Now You See Me 3: Now You Don't (November 14) – Theatres

The Four Horsemen are back – Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher return for another high-stakes adventure. This time, they take on a corrupt diamond heiress in a thrilling story full of twists and mind-bending illusions.