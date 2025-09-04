Advertisement

Wuthering Heights Teaser: The Internet Has Mixed Reactions To Jacob Elordi-Margot Robbie's Passionate Love Story

Robbie will be playing Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi will be playing Heathcliff and the film will release in theatres on February 14, 2026

<i>Wuthering Heights</i> Teaser: The Internet Has Mixed Reactions To Jacob Elordi-Margot Robbie's Passionate Love Story
Los Angeles:

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights has unveiled its first teaser and is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2026.

An adaptation of the 1847 gothic romance by Emily Bronte, the story is set in Yorkshire Moors following the tumultuous, obsessive love and vengeance between Catherine Earnshaw and the orphaned anti-hero Heathcliff.

The story explores revenge, class and social status. Elordi's casting was controversial due to Bronte's description of Heathcliff as a dark skinned man which remains essential to the plot and his outsider status.

The 90-second teaser set to Charli XCX's Everything is romantic shows the two leads longing for one another. It also shows a glimpse of Robbie's wedding dress which went viral while the filming was taking place.

Internet Reactions

From fans stating that they missed Margot Robbie on the big screen to some Internet users not being impressed, here's how they reacted:

The psychological drama film is directed, written and produced by Emerald Fennel who is known for her 2020 film Promising Young Woman and her 2023 film Saltburn.

Wuthering Heights is distributed by Warner Bros with Robbie co-producing under her label LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie will be playing Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi will be playing Heathcliff. Joining them are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton and Adolescence star Owen Cooper as the younger Heathcliff.

The film will release in the US on February 13, 2026. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

