<i>Wuthering Heights</i> Teaser: The Internet Has Mixed Reactions To Jacob Elordi-Margot Robbie's Passionate Love Story

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights has unveiled its first teaser and is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2026.

An adaptation of the 1847 gothic romance by Emily Bronte, the story is set in Yorkshire Moors following the tumultuous, obsessive love and vengeance between Catherine Earnshaw and the orphaned anti-hero Heathcliff.

The story explores revenge, class and social status. Elordi's casting was controversial due to Bronte's description of Heathcliff as a dark skinned man which remains essential to the plot and his outsider status.

The 90-second teaser set to Charli XCX's Everything is romantic shows the two leads longing for one another. It also shows a glimpse of Robbie's wedding dress which went viral while the filming was taking place.

Internet Reactions

From fans stating that they missed Margot Robbie on the big screen to some Internet users not being impressed, here's how they reacted:

Margot Robbie in Wuthering heights oh how I missed her on the big screen pic.twitter.com/1LHFvmJl1f — Rachael (@Gagasbrina) September 3, 2025

Margot Robbie joins Jacob Elordi in a new 'Wuthering Heights' film! Fans can expect captivating performances in this exciting adaptation. 🌟 #MargotRobbie #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/0AxqiDuoDc — The Margot Robbie Report (@MargotAdmire) March 26, 2025

Knowing Emerald Fennel's movies this adaptation will be chaotic, twisted & very provocative with many juicy scenes 🔥.

I'm seated for the insane cinematography ✨ & for Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi's chemistry 🔥.#WutheringHeightsMovie #WutheringHeights https://t.co/fOrWEvqbyn pic.twitter.com/8lnd8gzUZ1 — ♑DimitraAntonia📺❤️🎬 (@DimitraAntonia7) September 3, 2025

jacob elordi in wuthering heights oh i'm so sure!!! 🙂‍↔️ pic.twitter.com/qDByAUthaL — val (@vbecrying) September 3, 2025

The psychological drama film is directed, written and produced by Emerald Fennel who is known for her 2020 film Promising Young Woman and her 2023 film Saltburn.

Wuthering Heights is distributed by Warner Bros with Robbie co-producing under her label LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie will be playing Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi will be playing Heathcliff. Joining them are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton and Adolescence star Owen Cooper as the younger Heathcliff.

The film will release in the US on February 13, 2026.

