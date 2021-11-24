New Posters: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan And Dhanush Are Their Atrangi Re Selves

Sara Ali Khan shared this poster. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

The new posters of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re released on Wednesday morning. The film's trailer is also slated to release today. About the posters, the first one features Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the poster. The second one features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. In the picture, Dhanush and Sara can be seen dressed as bride and groom as they are surrounded by people. As Dhanush flashes an ear-to-ear grin, the bride is all sleepy. The focal point, however, of both the posters, is love. Sharing the posters, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Celebrate love that lets you be yourself."

Take a look at the new posters of Atrangi Re here:

Flipping through the pages of her Atrangi Re diaries, Sara introduced the characters of the film in a poetic way on Tuesday. "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar. To ho jayein Tayaar. To meet Mr Akshay Kumar," she wrote for Akshay Kumar.

Please welcome the second Atrangi in the house - Dhanush or should we say Vishnu.

About her character, Sara Ali Khan said, "And now finally it's time to meet Rinku. Give her all your love, and she will say thank you. Bihar se aayi hai yeh chori And she is the heart of this Atrangi love story"

These Atrangi Re posters are making the wait for the trailer so difficult. The film will release on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on December 24 this year.