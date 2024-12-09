New Pics From Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Album

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made it official on December 4, updating their relationship status to married. The couple married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Recently, the couple shared a new set of pictures from their wedding album on social media. The first picture captures Shobhita tenderly holding Naga Chaitanya's face. The following snaps depict various rituals from their wedding ceremony, including the Havan and Jaimaala ceremonies.

Several photos and videos from their intimate wedding have been circulating on social media. In one of the videos, Naga Chaitanya is seen tying the mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck, a moment that left both of them emotional. Sobhita was seen wiping away her tears during the ceremony. For the rituals, she wore a beautiful white saree with a red zari border.

On December 4, veteran actor Nagarjuna shared a series of pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. The bride wore a golden kanjivaram saree. The groom, on the other hand, sported a white kurta teamed with dhoti. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.