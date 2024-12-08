Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya's Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala: "This Year Has Tested..."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. The post comes days after her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. The post read, "As the year comes to a close, we reflect on the ups and downs that shaped our journey. From challenges to triumphs, moments of growth and joy, you've made it to the end like a shining star! This year has tested us, but it has also taught us strength, resilience, and the beauty of perseverance."

On Naga Chaitanya's wedding day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared another cryptic post. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories, originally posted by Hollywood icon Viola Davis. The video depicts a wrestling match between a boy and a girl.

At the start, the boy enters the match with full confidence but as the contest unfolds, he is eventually defeated by the girl. Viola Davis captioned the post: "Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB #FightLikeAGirl." Samantha reshared the video on her own Instagram story and wrote, "#FightLikeAGirl." The timing of her post, which coincided with Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, has sparked speculation among fans.

On Wednesday, veteran actor Nagarjuna shared a series of pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. The bride wore a golden kanjivaram saree. The groom, on the other hand, sported a white kurta teamed with dhoti. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.