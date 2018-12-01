New Pic Of Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr Is the Cutest Thing You Will See On The Internet Today

Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr (Courtesy nehadhupia)

Highlights The photo features Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr "These precious moments are priceless," read a comment The picture has been liked by 257,808 fans so far

Neha Dhupia delighted her Instafam with a million dollar photo of her little munchkin Mehr with father Angad Bedi and cute can't even begin to describe the picture shared by the new mom. In the picture, Angad can be seen lying on the bed with his eyes closed and little Mehr is rested on top of him. Though Mehr has her face against the camera but this indeed is a picture which is sending the Internet into a meltdown. As soon as the picture was shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram timeline comments section was flooded with remarks like "Super cute picture," "These precious moments are priceless," "Cutest picture of the day." The picture has been liked by 257,808 fans so far. The photo has been liked by Mira Rajput, Shweta Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Vidya Balan among others.

Take a look at the picture here:

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 30, 2018 at 10:13pm PST

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child Mehr in November this year. The first photo of Mehr Dhupia Bedi was shared by her grandfather - former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi - on Twitter. "You little beauty Mehr. Another lifeline for grandparents. Both maternal and paternal. Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes, all of it by Guru's Mehr only. God bless little one. Welcome to this journey. Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru," Bishan Singh Bedi captioned the photo.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding was an extremely private affair. The couple's hush-hush wedding took place at a New Delhi Gurudwara, a few days after Sonam Kapoor's big fat Punjabi wedding in May. Neha and Angad confirmed the news of pregnancy with an identical post on social media. Initially, when it was reported that the pregnancy was the reason of their hush-hush wedding, the couple dismissed the reports.