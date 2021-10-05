New Parents Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Seal It With A Kiss. Make That 'Steal'

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia. (courtesy angadbedi)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who welcomed a baby boy over the weekend, are busy finding ways to to keep the romance alive. The actor, on Tuesday afternoon, shared a video on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen kissing wife Neha Dhupia. "That's how you steal a kiss," Angad Bedi says in the video. Angad Bedi captioned the post: "Jab kabhi mile ek second." In his post, he also described Neha Dhupia as a "warrior" and added, "You are a warrior! Proud of you for everything you do." He added the hashtag #reels.

Take a look at Angad Bedi's post here:

Angad Bedi announced the arrival of their baby boy by sharing a super cute picture with Neha Dhupia from her pregnancy days and wrote:"Bedis' boy is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi starred in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.