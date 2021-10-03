'Well Done For Timing It Perfectly': Soha Ali Khan's Post For Neha Dhupia After Her Baby's Birth

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

Soha Ali Khan, on Sunday, congratulated her close friend and actress Neha Dhupia after the birth of her baby son by sharing an epic post on Instagram. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their baby son on Sunday morning. Soha posted two pictures of Neha - one from Inaaya's recent birthday party and the other, which is the latest, one from the hospital. "Congratulations Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi," wrote Soha in her post and added: "And well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays! Lots of love and blessings always!" Going by Soha's post, it appears she is talking about Inaaya and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr's birthdays, respectively.

Inaaya was born on September 29 in 2017 while Mehr celebrates her birthday on November 18.

See Soha Ali Khan's post for her friend Neha Dhupia here:

Earlier in the day, Angad Bedi announced the birth of their baby son with this caption: "'BEDIS BOY' is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy."

Soha Ali Khan has featured in films like Dil Maange More, Pyaar Mein Twist, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Rang De Basanti, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Ghayal: Once Again among others. She was last seen in 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Neha Dhupia has worked in several films like Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.