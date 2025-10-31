New Releases This Week: <i>Vrusshabha, Haq, Baramulla</i> And More

It is that time of the week again – a fresh lineup of movies and shows is here to keep your watchlist busy. Whether you are into thrillers, emotional dramas, or true stories, there is something for everyone hitting OTT and theatres between October 31 and November 7.

Here's your watchlist for the week – grab your snacks, get comfy and start streaming (or head to the theatres):

1. The Manipulated (November 5) — Disney+

Ji Chang-wook stars as Park Tae-jung, a regular delivery guy who gets caught in a mess way bigger than him. When he picks up a lost phone and answers a desperate call, his life flips upside down. One wrong move later, he is behind bars for something he did not do. What happens next? Well, to know that watch the show on Disney+ on November 5.

2. In Waves and War (November 3) — Netflix

This Netflix documentary takes a hard look at life after war. It follows three Navy SEALs who have seen it all – and are now trying to heal in a completely unexpected way: through psychedelic-assisted therapy.

3. Nice to Not Meet You (November 3) — Prime Video

Lim Hyun-joon (Lee Jung-jae) is tired of playing the same cop role on screen and off. He is itching for something new. Enter Wi Jeong-sook (Lim Ji-yeon), a sharp journalist who just got bumped from the politics desk to entertainment. Their first meeting? A total clash. He is all ego and image; she is all truth and headlines. But the more they argue, the more the sparks fly – and suddenly, it is hard to tell if they are fighting or flirting.

4. Heweliusz (November 5) — Netflix

Based on real events, Heweliusz dives into the aftermath of a tragic ferry disaster in Poland. It is less about the disaster itself and more about the people left behind – how they cope, blame, forgive and move on. Emotional and grounded, this limited series blends survival with a quiet kind of resilience.

5. Just Alice Season 1 (November 5) — Netflix

Alicia has a secret: she is married to two men – one is a famous writer, the other is a former priest. What could possibly go wrong? Set in Colombia, this romantic drama follows her juggling act as lies pile up and emotions get messy.

6. Vrusshabha (November 6) — Theatres

Mohanlal leads this grand fantasy-action film about revenge, destiny and rebirth. Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha is a big-screen spectacle – full of battle sequences, royal rivalries and family drama. It has been shot in Telugu and Malayalam and dubbed in Hindi and Kannada.

7. Haq (November 7) — Theatres

Inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case, Haq explores what happens when personal belief and law collide. Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar star in this courtroom drama that raises tough questions about justice, gender and equality. A strong story about one woman's fight to be heard in a system that often does not listen.

8. Jatadhara (November 7) — Theatres

Part myth, part mystery, Jatadhara blends supernatural elements with intense action. Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha take the lead in this eerie thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. Expect dark secrets, divine powers and a storyline that keeps you guessing till the end.

9. Baramulla (November 7) — Netflix

Set in Kashmir, Baramulla follows a newly posted police officer, DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav Kaul), as he investigates the strange disappearance of children in the town. But the deeper he digs, the darker it gets. With haunting visuals and a supernatural twist, this thriller promises chills with a strong emotional core.

10. Death By Lightning (November 6) — Netflix

From the creators of Game of Thrones comes a gripping four-part true-crime series about the 1881 assassination of US President James Garfield. It is the wild story of a president, his power-hungry admirer and the chaos that followed. Smartly told, beautifully shot, and full of intrigue – this one is history with a thriller's heart.