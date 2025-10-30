<i>Baramulla</i> Trailer: Manav Kaul Leads A Haunting Mystery Set In The Heart Of Kashmir

The trailer of Baramulla, Netflix's upcoming supernatural thriller, was unveiled today.

What's Happening

Starring Manav Kaul in the lead role, the film dives into the chilling disappearance of children in Kashmir's mist-covered valley, blending mystery, fear, and socio-political tension into an atmospheric narrative.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale - best known for Article 370 (2024) - the film follows DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid (played by Kaul), a no-nonsense officer who arrives in Baramulla to investigate a series of mysterious missing children cases.

As he moves to the town with his wife Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli) and their children Noorie (Arista Mehta) and Ayaan (Rohaan Singh), unsettling incidents begin to haunt their home.

From hearing footsteps at night to smelling a dog that doesn't exist, the family slowly realises something sinister lurks within their walls.

The trailer opens with a magic show where a child vanishes - setting the tone for a story steeped in mystery and dread. As Ridwaan investigates further, he finds himself entangled in a web of the valley's political unrest and buried secrets.

The visuals are both haunting and striking, capturing the eerie stillness of Kashmir as more children disappear and the unrest deepens.

Background

Manav Kaul, who plays the lead role, described the film's tone as more atmospheric than overtly terrifying. "The trailer captures the mystique and stillness that defines Baramulla. It's not loud horror, it's the kind that creeps up on you, where silence feels heavier than sound. Aditya has built a world that feels eerily real, and I think audiences will sense that the valley itself is alive in this story," he said.

The actor, who hails from Baramulla himself, added, "I have always felt a calling to my land, my words, my books have always expressed my love for the home that was. Being a Kashmiri from Baramulla itself, the script felt like a sign from the universe to tell the stories of the valley with honesty, sincerity, and of course all our love. With Netflix, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios coming together, this world has been brought to life with such authenticity and vision. I believe this story will stay with audiences long after the credits roll, making them question what's real and what isn't."

Written by Aditya Jambhale and Monal Thaakar, with a story by Aditya Dhar and Jambhale, Baramulla is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. The film also stars Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta, and Rohaan Singh in pivotal roles. Baramulla premieres on Netflix on November 7.