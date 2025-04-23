2 Terrorists Killed In Infiltration Bid Along Line Of Control In J&K's Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration attempt was foiled by security forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

The infiltration bid came less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.

The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir district.

"At approximately 0100 hrs, alert troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) detected suspicious movement of unidentified persons attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory. The infiltrators were challenged and engaged, resulting in a heavy exchange of fire," the Army said in a statement.

In the ensuing encounter, it said two terrorists were neutralised.

"Two AK series rifles, a Chinese pistol and 10 kg of IED with other war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site," the Army said.

It said the successful neutralisation of terrorists highlights the high state of alertness and operational preparedness of the security forces.

The identity of terrorists is being ascertained, it added.

