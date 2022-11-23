New Mom Alia Bhatt On Raising A Child In The Spotlight: 'I Am A Little Concerned'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, during a recent interview with the magazine Marie Claire, opened up about raising a child in the spotlight. The actress told Marie Claire, "I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye." Alia added that she often talks about it to her husband Ranbir Kapoor, her friends and family. "I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don't want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child's life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that's something that I feel very protective about," Marie Claire quoted Alia Bhatt as saying.

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.