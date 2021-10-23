New Day, New Pics From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Travel Diaries

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabu is busy going places. Her first stop was the Beatles Aashram in Rishikesh. She then posted pictures from Yamunotri. The actress has been accompanied by her friend and model-designer Shilpa Reddy. She shared new pictures from her vacation and she wrote in an Instagram post:" End of an amazing trip. Char Dham Yatra - Yamanotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas... Ever since I read the Mahabharata, it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery. The abode of Gods." She added in her caption," It has been everything I hoped it would . Serene and majestic... A complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you Shilpa Reddy."

Take a look at Samantha's posts here:

"Fan girl" Samantha summed up her emotions on visiting the Beatles Aashram, with these words: "To stand where the Beatles once did. At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram where they practiced 'Transcendental Meditation ' and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them. I mean..."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya announced their separation earlier this month. On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.