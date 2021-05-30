'Never A Dull Moment With You,' Writes Shilpa Shetty On Hungama 2 Co-Star Paresh Rawal's Birthday

Shilpa Shetty with Paresh Rawal. (Image courtesy: @theshilpashetty)

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is celebrating his 66th birthday today. Shilpa Shetty, who is reuniting with Paresh Rawal after many years for the upcoming film Hungama 2, wished him a happy birthday on social media. On Sunday, Shilpa shared an unseen throwback clip from the sets of Hungama 2 on her Instagram handle. The video features Shilpa and Paresh Rawal shooting a scene on the road in Manali. Paresh Rawal can be seen riding a scooter and Shilpa is sitting at the back. They are surrounded by the crowd in the clip. While Shilpa is enjoying the shoot, Paresh Rawal looks a bit uncomfortable while riding the scooter.

​In the video, a girl presumably from their team, can be heard shouting, "All the best" to the actors. Shilpa replies to her saying, "Yeah, we need all the best...considering Paresh ji doesn't know how to ride one (scooter)." She then burst into laughter. We couldn't ignore Paresh Rawal's hilarious expressions as he hears Shilpa's joke.

Wishing Paresh Rawal, Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday, #PareshRawal ji! I love how there's never a dull moment with you around. May the year ahead be filled with great health, loads of love, and happiness. Biggggg hugggg!#LaughRiot #legend #funtimes #hungama2 #onset."

Shilpa Shetty has previously worked with Paresh Rawal in movies like Chor Machaaye Shor, Auzaar, Insaaf: The Final Justice and Hathyar.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty also wished him on his birthday. Suniel posted a picture of himself and Paresh on Twitter on the occasion. He tweeted, "A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health and good memories." To which, Paresh Rawal replied, "Anna you are a one of the nicest human being and your wishes means a lot to me."

Anna you are a one of the nicest human being and your wishes means a lot to me https://t.co/RVq8wc8U4D — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 30, 2021

Suniel Shetty has shared screen space with Paresh Rawal in several films such as Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Dilwale, Chupke Chupke, Mohra and De Dana Dan to name a few.

Coming back to Hungama 2, it is a sequel to the 2003 film Hungama. Apart from Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal, the upcoming movie also features actors Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. It will be directed by Priyadarshan, who also helmed the original movie.

Hungama featured Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in lead roles. Paresh Rawal and Shoma Anand were cast as husband and wife in pivotal roles. The film also featured actors like Shakti Kapoor, Neena Kulkarni and Rajpal Yadav.

Shilpa Shetty is also gearing up for another upcoming film titled Nikamma. On the other hand, apart from Hungama 2, Paresh Rawal has movies like Toofaan, Aankh Micholi and The Storyteller coming up.