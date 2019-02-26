Neha Kakkar, Who Broke-Up With Himansh Kohli, Was Never 'Betrayed.' Read What She Tweeted

Himansh Kohli shared this picture with Neha Kakkar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar appears to be defending ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli after she read some "fake and disturbing" articles. On Twitter, Neha, without taking a name, wrote, "Yes, I said I'm hurt but I never said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, he's the best." The duo broke-up last month, following which Neha deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her Instagram accounts. Later, she also opened up about suffering from depression. "Please stop blaming him and putting wrong allegations. We just can't spoil anybody's reputation without even knowing the facts," added the 30-year-old singer in her recent Twitter post. Read her tweet here.

I read some article online which was Fake & Disturbing. Yes I said I'm hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, He's TheBest! So plz Stop blaming him & putting Wrong Allegations. We just can't spoil anybody's reputation without even knowing the facts! — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) February 26, 2019

Neha and Himansh had sort of confirmed their relationship on the sets of Indian Idol 10, which was co-judged by her. Himansh had even posted a picture with her from the show, but the post appears to be deleted now. During the show, Neha had also hinted that she might consider getting married to Himansh. "In the future when I think of getting married, he is going to be there in my mind," Neha had said, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Speaking about suffering from depression, on her Instagram stories, she posted, "Yes, I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You're successful in giving me the worst days of my life." And, in a separate post, she clarified that her note wasn't for any particular person.

On the professional front, Neha and Himansh together worked on the music video Oh Humsafar, which went crazy viral while she also sung the actor's song Sunny Sunny from his debut film Yaariyaan.